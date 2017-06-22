John Cooney is in line to make his debut for Ireland after being named in Joe Schmidt's squad to face Japan in Tokyo this Saturday.

The 27-year-old scrum-half, who links up with Ulster this summer after a three-year stint with Connacht, is on the bench as Ireland look to wrap up their tour to Japan and the USA with a third victory from three.

Devin Toner is set for his 50th Test appearance.

He is the eighth lock to hit the half-century for Ireland, joining a select group which includes Moss Keane, Donal Lenihan, Paddy Johns, Willie John McBride, Malcolm O'Kelly, Donncha O'Callaghan and Paul O'Connell.

Schmidt makes six changes for the rematch with the Brave Blossoms, along with two positional switches.

Kieran Treadwell and Leinster hooker James Tracy come in for their first starts up front.

Simon Zebo, Dan Leavy and Luke McGrath are all carrying injuries and so drop out.

The side is captained again by Rhys Ruddock who is joined in an all-Leinster back row by number 8 Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier who returns at openside flanker.

James Tracy, Cian Healy, who is set for his 70th cap, and John Ryan will join forces in the front row.

That means the Munster tighthead will have played in all eight of Ireland's Tests in 2017, including five appearances as a replacement during the Six Nations.

The selected back-line sees Ulster duo Luke Marshall and Jacob Stockdale slot back in at outside centre and on the left wing respectively.

Marshall pairs up with Garry Ringrose, while Stockdale's inclusion sees record breaker Keith Earls revert to the right wing and Andrew Conway takes over the full-back position vacated by Simon Zebo.

Paddy Jackson starts at half-back alongside Connacht's Kieran Marmion.

Ireland: A Conway; K Earls, G Ringrose, L Marshall, J Stockdale; P Jackson, K Marmion; C Healy, J Tracy, J Ryan, K Treadwell, D Toner, R Ruddock (capt), J Conan, J van der Flier.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, J Ryan, S Reidy; J Cooney, R Scannell, T O’Halloran