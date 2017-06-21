Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will captain the Lions in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

The Munster flanker won selection ahead of tour skipper Sam Warburton, who takes a seat on the bench for the weekend's Eden Park clash.

The 27-year-old is one of four Ireland internationals named in Warren Gatland’s starting XV for the first of three Tests.

Joining O’Mahony in the pack is prop Tadhg Furlong and back row Sean O’Brien, both Leinster, while Munster man Conor Murray starts at scrum-half.

What a brilliant achievement for @peterom6 to captain the @lionsofficial this weekend. — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) June 21, 2017

Out-half Johnny Sexton must make do with a place on the bench with England’s Owen Farrell getting the nod over the Leinster player for the number 10 shirt having shaken off a quad injury.

Leinster prop Jack McGrath is also among the replacements.

Gatland said of his back row selection: "It’s a reward for how the back row has gone.

"There is a nice balance there while Peter captained the side against the Maori All Blacks and has done a good job."

He added: "We have picked a side based on form with a lot of players putting their hands up, especially from the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks games, and it was a lively selection meeting.

"The win against the Chiefs was also extremely important for the squad and some players played themselves into the side.

"We have continuously been strong at set piece and have been good defensively in the last two or three outings.

"But to beat the All Blacks you have to be courageous and play some rugby - you have to score tries and I think we have picked a team capable of doing that."

Earlier the All Blacks named their team, with skipper Kieran Read passed fit after a finger injury.

Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Conor Murray, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Peter O’Mahony (c), Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Sam Warburton, Rhys Webb, Jonathan Sexton, Leigh Halfpenny.

Stats (Official Lions website)