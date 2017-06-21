Harlequins have signed Francis Saili from Munster on a long-term contract, the club have announced.

Saili, who was capped twice by the All Blacks in 2013, joined the Irish province two years ago after beginning his professional career at Super Rugby side the Blues.

The elusive 26-year-old can play at inside or outside centre and also has experience on the wing.

Munster's decision to sign South African centre Jaco Taute to a contract extension back in May spelt the end of Saili's time at Thomond Park, though he was highly instrumental in powering Rassie Erasmus's side to the Pro12 final, where they were defeated by Scarlets.

"Francis is an extremely exciting signing who I know our fans will really enjoy watching," director of rugby John Kingston said.

"Alongside his obvious talent, he will help balance the squad further by being available for us all season, which is just as important, given our ambitions as a club."