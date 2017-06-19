Japan will be without centre William Tupou for next Saturday's concluding Test against Ireland after he picked up a three-match ban for a tip tackle on Devon Toner.

Tupou was cited after the tourists' 50-22 win in Shizuoka for the incident which occurred just before half-time.

It was the 26-year-old New Zealand-born centre's debut for the Brave Blossoms, but he'll have to wait a while for his next cap.

The Irish squad had a walk-through today in blistering heat in Tokyo and will have their first full-on training session on Tuesday morning.

Joe Schmidt is expected to select from a full squad for the final game of the season with players like Simon Zebo, Paddy Jackson, Luke McGrath, and Cian Healy all recovering from knocks or cuts.