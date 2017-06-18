Ireland finished their World Rugby U20 championship on a high with a 24-18 win over hosts Georgia.

Out of contention from early on having suffered pool defeats by Italy, Scotland and New Zealand, Peter Malone’s side set up this play-off for ninth place after beating Samoa on Tuesday.

Ireland, runners-up in last year’s competition, trailed 10-7 at half-time, but rallied in the second half to prevail by six points.

Speaking after the game, captain Paul Boyle said: "They’re a really big physical pack and they’ve a few backs that can play ball as well.

"Their 9 and 10 were very good ball players s we just did our best to negate that by coming up hard, getting our detail right and we did that.

"Our intensity allowed to us [play with freedom]. Today we got ouver the gain line a bit more and we were allowed to play ball.

"We’re delighted to finish off with a win."