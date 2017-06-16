Leinster-bound James Lowe will have no qualms about bidding to "run over" future team-mate Johnny Sexton in Saturday's Maori All Blacks clash.

Chiefs wing Lowe will slot in at 15 in Rotorua on Saturday as the Maori push Damian McKenzie up to fly-half in a bold attacking move from coach Colin Cooper to face the British and Irish Lions.

Lowe admitted his last turn in a Maori shirt could prove emotional, but still maintained he will not fret about next term's Leinster shift when it comes to taking on Sexton.

"I guess on Saturday night I'm trying to run over him and next year I'll be trying to look after him," said Lowe of Lions fly-half Sexton. "That's one way of looking at it!

"Johnny can really kick the ball can't he? I guess for me at full-back on Saturday a big thing you do assess is their kickers.

"Fortunately the Lions only have right-footed kickers, which makes it a little bit easier as a full-back, but you've still got a lot of ground to cover.

"Damo (McKenzie) is the one who does all the running at the Chiefs. I sort of just hang out the sides and look after his flanks, but now I've got to be the one in the middle running around.

"I watched Johnny (Sexton) in the first two games. He's a good organiser, I feel. He knows when to give it to the backs and when to keep it in the forwards.

"When the forwards are short on numbers, he'll use a 12 to come in and carry it up. It's something exciting."

Lowe will be just 25 by the time he leaves New Zealand for Europe, but insisted he has no regrets about heading abroad.

The likeable flyer insisted he aims to challenge himself in a new arena in a bid to reach his rich potential.

"It's an awesome chance to play against a team that only tours your country every 12 years," Lowe said of taking on the Lions.

"A lot of players miss out on this opportunity, so to be here at the right time is fortunate.

"I was 12 years old in 2005 and I remember that's when Dan Carter went crazy. That's when he put his name on the world stage.

"It was my first experience of a whole country just getting behind the team.

"I remember the haka, everything about that Maori game, it was very tense. It was amazing, so cool to watch.

"I've got no regrets of leaving New Zealand. I've given it my all for three years now. I feel this is probably the right time for me to leave even though I'm still young.

"You've got to remember these All Blacks are probably going to go down as the best that have ever worn these jerseys before.

"It's a shame I didn't get to the top but it's a great chance that's come up with Leinster and overall there's probably still time."

