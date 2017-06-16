New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen believes his side "have a lot of work to do" despite dismantling Samoa in a 78-0 victory at Eden Park.

The hosts ran in 12 tries in a dominant display of attacking rugby in their only warm-up match before they face the British and Irish Lions in a three-Test series, which starts next week at the same venue.

Samoa enjoyed most of the possession and territory in the opening 10 minutes before the All Blacks found their groove.

And Hansen put their lethargic start down to a lack of match practice as a team.

He told Sky Sports 1: "The execution went better as the night went on and I wouldn't have thought we were that good at the 20-minute mark, and that's what we expected.

"There was a fair amount of rust and lack of cohesion at times but, as the night went on, their rhythm and connections got better and not a bad hit out for the first one.

"We have been in these situations before and been a lot rustier than that so it was a nice start. It sounds like everyone is pretty good so that's a massive bonus.

"Are we the finished unit yet? Of course we're not. We know that and we have a lot of work to do. And we look forward to watching the Maoris go into the Lions tomorrow night and we get our chance the following Saturday."

Hansen believes the set-piece could be an important part of the first Test in eight days time and praised the impact of the replacements' bench, with seven of New Zealand's 12 tries coming in the second half.

He said: "We were forming new formations and combinations. And with our line-out we sped it up a bit later on and it tightened up, so you've got to be happy.

"The bench, again, has been asked to do things and they showed tonight when they came on. Wyatt (Crockett) and Scott Barrett combined really well and I think they had two nice running lines off the edge and we scored not long after they came on."