Just over a week out from the first Test against the Lions, New Zealand ran in 12 tries in a ruthless 78-0 demolition of Samoa in Eden Park.

A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as the All Blacks romped to a victory, sending a message to the Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.



Barrett's try, sparked after captain Ben Smith had pounced on a dropped ball on his line, was the catalyst for the world champions to take control of the game.





Barrett grabbed a second try in the second half while Anton Lienert-Brown, Ardie Savea (2), Sonny Bill Williams, Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, Codie Taylor, Vaea Fifita, TJ Perenara and Sam Cane all crossed for the hosts.



Barrett slotted seven conversions, while replacement fly-half Lima Sopoaga also kicked two conversions for the home side, but had his own try ruled out in the final minute for a forward pass.

