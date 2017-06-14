Dan Carter said Joe Schmidt's feats with Ireland have caught the eye of the New Zealand rugby public, and added: "He's doing all the right things."

Kiwi Schmidt took the reins from Declan Kidney in 2013 after a hugely successful three-year stint with Leinster.

He's since led Ireland to two Six Nations titles and historic victories against South Africa and the All Blacks, and found himself persistently being linked with the top job in his native country.

Carter stopped short of saying Schmidt should be his country's next head coach, but admitted his good work is not going unnoticed.

"He’s doing all the right things," the Racing 92 outhalf told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"Once you’re on the international stage you become a lot more aware of what (coaches) are able to achieve."

"Obviously there’s still a few more years for Steve Hansen to continue coaching. He’s got a great coaching team to with Mike Cron and Ian Foster – I’m sure they’d be pretty keen to be head coaches as well at some stage.

"When you’re winning Six Nations, you’re beating the All Blacks, you’re making a stand for yourself... that’s when you start getting recognised a lot more back home because we can be so fixated on just the southern hemisphere."

The Chicago slaying of New Zealand last November was Ireland's first win against the Kiwis in 111 years of trying.

Carter, who retired from international rugby after winning the 2015 World Cup, had no complaints, piling praise on a famous Irish performance and elaborating on the unique pressure that come with pulling on the iconic black jersey.

"It was a fantastic game and Ireland fully deserved to win that game," he said.

"They put us under pressure and were just too good. You saw how much it meant to them. That was great for world rugby because the All Blacks had been so dominant up to then.

"It was a fantastic win for Ireland.

"There’s huge pressure, huge expectation and just the history that goes with the All Blacks... it’s every boy’s dream to grow up and play for the All Blacks so when that becomes a reality... it basically becomes your duty to add to the legacy that comes before you.

Dan Carter with Ronan O’Gara in Dun Laoghaire

"There are never any easy games for the All Blacks. Always the opposition is doing everything they can to beat us."

Carter, 35, carved out an immense career with his country.

His showing in the second Test against the Lions back in 2005 is widely regarded as one of the most complete, devastatingly effective performances ever seen - 33 points, a masterclass, he was the perfect 10.

Reflecting on that 48-18 win, he added: "You’re always striving to have the perfect performance. I don’t think you’ll ever get the perfect performance, but that game was close.

"Everything seemed to go really well: scoring tries, kicking goals, setting tries up. I didn’t realise how much of an impact that game would have on my career and how important that game was until it was finished. It’s a game I’ll always remember.

"I felt like I left the jersey in a better place than when I got it in my first game in 2003.

"For me it was almost at the start of my Test career, and I guess putting my name into being known on the world stage. I’ve some amazing memories from 2005.

"I always remain so grateful and humble. Everything that comes with life these days, it’s all because of rugby. Hopefully one day I get an opportunity to be able to give back."

Carter was in Ireland to launch the SoftCo Foundation in Dun Laoghaire Golf Club where more than €150,000 was raised for charity and a further €100,000 committed for ongoing Cancer Research. The Foundation has selected three charities to partner with for 2017; CMRF Crumlin, the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund and Guys Cancer, London.