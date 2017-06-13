Munster have handed new contracts to their coaching staff, with Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones both signing two-year contract extensions with the province.

Team Manager Niall O'Donovan has also put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Taking on additional responsibilities under Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, Flannery and Jones now assume the roles of forwards coach and backline and attack coach respectively.

Flannery joined Munster's coaching staff as scrum coach at the start of the 2014/15 season and has played his part in guiding the squad to two Guinness PRO12 finals and a Champions Cup semi-final over a three-year coaching period.

Jones has also successfully managed the transition from player to backroom staff.

After an injury enforced retirement from the game in 2015 he embarked on the coaching pathway as technical coach at the start of the 2016/17 season, reaching a Champions Cup semi-final and Guinness PRO12 final in the past year.