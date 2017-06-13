Ireland U20s 52-26 Samoa U20s

Ireland got their first win of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship with a eight-try 52-26 victory over Samoa in Tbilisi.

Having already lost to Italy, Scotland and New Zealand, it was left to Peter Malone’s side to restore some pride via the 9-12th place play-off game.

Ireland led 26-5 at half-time with Ronan Kelleher, Peter Cooper, Fineen Wycherley and Oisin Dowling all crossing the line, and Conor Dean adding three conversions.

With the result never in doubt Calvin Nash, Kelleher, Ciaran Frawley and Caelan Doris added second-half tries.

Ireland will face the winners of this afternoon’s Argentina v Georgia clash in Tbilisi on Sunday at 11.30am.

Captain Paul Boyle said: "It’s definitely a relief. We’re delighted to get the win because Samoa are a really good side.

"We’d done our work on them and we really concentrated on getting our own performance right.

"There was a few harsh words after the first few games and we really stepped it up today.

"We haven’t shown all we can do but we given a good glimpse and hopefully we can push on in the last game.

"If you look back at the pool stages we were close enough in all the games bar the [New Zealand] one.

"Scotland and Italy were one-scores games and we just got a bit more right today. We worked hard and we got the result."