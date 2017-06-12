Connacht have signed prop Peter McCabe from Munster.

The 25-year-old made five senior appearances for the Reds last season and was a part of the ‘A’ team that won the British and Irish Cup.

"It is a privilege to sign for Connacht Rugby," said Cork native McCabe.

"A club that epitomises pride in the jersey and who play an exciting and expansive brand of rugby that I feel will suit my game.

"I look forward to pushing myself over the coming season."

McCabe had trained with Connacht earlier this year as part of a loan deal.

A new Head of Athletic Performance, David Howarth, has also joined the province.

Howarth joined from NBA side Oklahoma City Thunder where he worked as Athletic Performance Coordinator for the past three years.