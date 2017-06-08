Rhys Ruddock will captain an Ireland side which includes debutant Jacob Stockdale when Joe Schmidt's men take on the United States at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday.

The blindside flanker is joined in the back row by Josh van der Flier at openside, with Jack Conan at number eight.

&lt;!--cke_bookmark_98S--&gt;&lt;!--cke_bookmark_98E--&gt; Quinn Roux and Devin Toner are paired in the second row, with Cian Healy, Niall Scannell and John Ryan filling the front row positions.



Kieran Marmion and Joey Carbery are named at half-back, with Luke Marshall and Garry Ringrose linking up in midfield.

Keith Earls and Tiernan O'Halloran are joined in the back three by the uncapped Stockdale.



The replacements include Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath and Simon Zebo, as well as four uncapped players in Dave Heffernan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Rory Scannell.



The match kicks off at 5pm local time (10pm Irish time).