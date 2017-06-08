Ireland suffered their third loss at the World Under-20 Championship, falling to a 69-3 defeat against New Zealand in Kutaisi.

The Baby Blacks ran in 11 tries in total and Ireland could only muster a solitary penalty, the first score of the game in fact, by Conor Fitzgerald in response.

After defeats to Italy and Scotland, Peter Malone’s side will now face a relegation play-off with the opponents to be decided.

TRY @AllBlacks.

"Credit to New Zealand, it was a super performance," Malone told eirSport

"We've to hold our hand up, we couldn't live with their pace their offloading game today. We thought we'd upset them with our line-speed but we didn't.

"We're disappointed, we thought we might get a bit closer."

On next week's match four, Malone was confident that the side would regroup.

"It's a massive game for us, whoever we get," he added.

"I think they guys are sharp enough to regroup themselves. We have worked hard but the results have been disappointing."