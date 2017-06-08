Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien and Tadhg Furlong will start for the Lions against the Crusaders at AMI Stadium on Saturday.

Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side. He previously led the Lions in the third Test in Australia in 2013 as well as playing in all the Tests in South Africa in 2009.

The centurian capped second row will bring all his experience to a starting line-up which sees Jonathan Davies, George North and O'Brien start their first Tour games.

Jack McGrath, CJ Stander and Johnny Sexton make the replacements bench.

Head Coach Warren Gatland said: "The aim was always to start everyone in the first three matches and this selection ensures that we achieve this.

"This is an experienced team with nine of the starting 15 players having featured in 2013.

"Our squad is working hard and we are seeing improvement in their performances both at training and in the games.

"Last night's results against the Blues was disappointing and we know we can't afford to give away so many penalties.

"We are looking forward to the clash against the Crusaders and we expect a tough game against the most successful team in Super Rugby history."

Lions team to play Crusaders: Stuart Hogg, George North, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te'o, Liam Williams, Owen Farrell, Conor Murray, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Johnny Sexton, Anthony Watson.