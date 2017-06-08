Leaving aside the action on the pitch, the one thing that stood out for many of us in the press pack was the welcome ceremony in Waitangi last Sunday.

One of the things that Warren Gatland said before the tour began was that he wanted the players to understand the culture of New Zealand but he also wanted the New Zealanders to get a proper appreciation of the culture of the four countries that make up the Lions.

Sure, we’ve seen the Haka before at first hand and the dramatic effect it has– but this was completely different to anything any of us have experienced before, it was sensational.

The ceremony took place on the site of where the treaty between the Maori and the British was signed in 1840.

Three challenges were laid before the entire Lions squad, the final challenge taking place right in front of the Treaty House.

We had a scenario where there were 500 warriors at the ceremony, which was dramatic in itself, the sound and noise was sensational.

After some ceremonial speeches of welcome, a representative from each country spoke in their native language. Robbie Henshaw spoke on behalf of the Irish players and spoke as Gaeilge, which was brilliant to hear.

All the squad then sang the Fields of Athenry, it was simply a fantastic experience.

Everybody is still talking about it. Former All-Black Ian Jones has been working with me for the opening two games, He gave me a heads up of what to expect. He was right it was brilliant.

Ahead of the Blues games we were at Dan Cole’s press conference on the eve of the match and I asked how the captain’s run went. ‘Your thoughts and impressions of Eden Park as a match venue, Dan?’

Dan looked at me and in his wry dry witty way said "eh, actually we did not train at Eden Park" They had trained at QBE Stadium, North Harbour Stadium, to you and me. My colleagues in the room had a good laugh, it even made the news over here.

So there was much merriment at my expense. Lesson learned.

Outside of the rugby a highlight of my trip so far has been a random meeting with a legendary Irish singer.

The other morning I went out for breakfast and I was just sitting down minding my own business, reading my paper, and I saw these two lads come into the Cafe and take a seat next to where I was sitting. We exchanged nods and a quiet "how are ya"

I was racking my brain, knowing I had seen the older guy previously. After a few minutes the penny dropped, it was Ronan Keating, along with his son Jack.

A few of the Lions players were there also and were talking to him. As I was leaving soon after, I introduced myself and we had a good chat. He was at the Blues game and is off to see Hurricanes v Chiefs in Wellington and takes in the Crusaders v Lions in Christchurch on Saturday.

He’s a sound bloke, and has a keen interest in sport. A patient man also as he posed for many many photographs with young and old alike. Me included.

