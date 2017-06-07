Peter Malone has made 12 changes for Ireland U20s final game at the World Championships against New Zealand in Georgia tomorrow.

Only full-back Alan Tynan, centre Jack Kelly and back-row Sean Masterson remain from the side that lost to Scotland on Sunday, ending their chances of making the semi-finals.

In the front-row, props Joey Conway and Greg McGrath will start alongside hooker Adam Moloney. In the second-row, Jack Regan and Gavin Coombes line out together, and in the back-row, flankers Marcus Rea and John Foley pack down with Number 8 Masterson.

Jonny Stewart starts at scrum-half, with Conor Fitzgerald, who was called up to the squad earlier this week as an injury replacement, slotting straight into the side at out-half.

In the centres, David McCarthy will win his first Ireland U20 cap when he lines out alongside Jack Kelly, who will also captain the side.

Liam Coombes, who also joined the squad this week as an injury replacement will win his first U20s cap on one wing, with Michael Silvester, who won his first cap from the bench against Scotland, lining out on the opposite wing.

Alan Tynan will win his third cap from full-back.

At today's Captain's Run at the Kutaisi Stadium, Malone said;"It's been a difficult opening to the tournament for the team, but we have a young side and while everyone is disappointed that the results haven't gone our way so far, the players will have gained a lot from those two games.

"There's more players gaining their first U20s caps tomorrow so it gives them the opportunity to show what they can do in an Ireland jersey.

"New Zealand have looked impressive in their opening games against Scotland and Italy so we will need to take the learnings from our opening games and be ready for a huge test tomorrow."

Ireland: Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster); Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University/ Leinster) Captain, David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster), Liam Coombes (Garryowen/Munster); Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/ Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster), Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/ Leinster); Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/ Munster), Jack Regan (UCD/ Leinster); Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster), John Foley (Shannon/Munster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians/ Connacht).

Replacements:16. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster) (5)17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) (1)18. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster) (7)19. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster) (6)20. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (6)21. Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster) (5)22. Conor Dean (St. Mary's/ Leinster) (2)23. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/ Leinster) (7)