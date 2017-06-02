Tadgh McElroy, who was dramatically removed from the Ireland U20 panel just before they flew out for the World Chamnpionship, has completed a move to Saracens senior academy.

The promising hooker excelled for his country in this year's U20s Six Nations and was considered one of Peter Malone's key figures for the mission to Georgia.

However, after rejecting the opportunity to sign with the Connacht academy in favour of a move to the Premiership outfit, the IRFU axed the 19-year-old from the squad.

He has now completed his switch to Sarries, and is relishing the chance to develop at "the best club team in Europe".

"I am delighted to have signed for the best club team in Europe currently," he told the Saracens website.

"It will take me out of my comfort zone and challenge me 100% and I have no doubt it is the best place for me to develop as a player in a winning environment with excellent coaches."