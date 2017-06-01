Jared Payne has been ruled out of the Lions' opening tour match against New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday due to a calf strain.

The Kiwi-born Ireland centre will now have to wait a while longer for his Lions debut in the land of his birth, with England's Elliot Daly taking a seat on the bench.

Ulster's versatile backline operator Payne represented New Zealand Under-20s before moving to Ireland and qualifying on residency.

The 31-year-old has become an integral cog in Joe Schmidt's Ireland backline, providing a calming influence and captaining the defence.

The former Chiefs and Crusaders star missed the majority of the second half of the domestic season after suffering a lacerated kidney in Ireland's autumn international victory over Australia.

Daly has emerged as a favourite of England head coach Eddie Jones this term, and also impressed as Wasps drove all the way to the Aviva Premiership final.

Just like Payne, Daly can cover wing and full-back as well as centre, so his move onto the bench should not overly disrupt Saturday's planning.

Payne's challenge now will be to shake off an injury for which the severity is not yet known, in time to make full impact on the Lions' 10-match tour.

Three Irishmen start at Toll Stadium. Ulster pair Rory Best and Iain Henderson - making his Lions debut - take their places in the pack, while Leinster out-half Jonathan Sexton will run the backline. Tadhg Furlong is on the bench.

The Lions will play the first of three Tests against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday 24 June.

Lions v New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, Toll Stadium, Whangarei, Saturday 3 June

Lions v Blues, Eden Park, Auckland, Wednesday 7 June

Lions v Crusaders, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, Saturday 10 June 2017

Lions v Highlanders, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Tuesday 13 June 2017

Lions v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua International Stadium, Saturday 17 June 2017

Lions v Chiefs, FMG Stadium, Waikato, Hamilton, Tuesday 20 June 2017

Lions v New Zealand, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 24 June 2017

Lions v Hurricanes, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 27 June 2017

Lions v New Zealand, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 1 July 2017

Lions v New Zealand, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 8 July 2017