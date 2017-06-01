Leinster and Ireland flanker Dominic Ryan has moved to Leicester Tigers.

It had been confirmed back in April that the 27-year-old would be heading for the exit door, and he's now destined for Welford Road and a reunion with coach Mat O'Connor.

"Dom is an experienced professional who plays all across the back row," O'Connor told the Leicester Tigers website.

"He wins collisions on both sides of the ball and comes from an environment that understands the narrative of winning."

Ryan came through the Leinster academy system and made 113 appearances for the province.

He's now relishing a fresh start with the Premiership outfit.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Leinster and Irish rugby over the last seven years, but it is time for a new challenge in my career and I'm delighted to sign for Leicester Tigers, as they are one of the great clubs in European rugby," he said.

"I'm also excited to work with Matty again because he had such a great impact on my career at Leinster."