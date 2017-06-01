Brian O'Driscoll and Joe Schmidt led an open-top bus, musicians and flag-bearers from the Aviva Stadium to World Rugby's HQ on Pemrboke Street as Ireland submitted its formal bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

Bid Ambassador O'Driscoll handed in the 990-page document, which sets out the country's plans to run what IRFU chief executive Philip Browne believes would be "a tournament like no other".

"This bid represents the hopes and aspirations of the entire Island and is focused very firmly on the future, as symbolised by the children who were front and centre of the bid submission today," said Dick Spring, chairman of the Bid Oversight Board.

"It presents World Rugby with a compelling proposition that combines all the advantages of a traditional Rugby market with the many opportunities of a new one.

"Rugby is hugely popular in Ireland and growing, from this platform Irish sports fans will light up the tournament in the manner they have lit up so many international events around the world over the years, making it memorable for all."

Ireland is facing off with France and South Africa for the right to host the tournament in six years time.

Earlier, Browne allayed fears that the Irish public will be with a huge bill if the World Cup comes to the island.

Legislation will have to be rushed through in order to guarantee that the tournament can take place here.

The irish government will also have to underwrite the tournament, which could see the Exchequer saddled with the bill should there be any losses - though Browne is confident that this won’t happen.

"There are two elements to the guarantee," he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

"The first is the tournament fee of £120m sterling (€138m) that has to be paid to World Rugby for the privilege of hosting the event.

"Secondly, the underwriting of the tournament costs and in affect what that means, if you didn’t sell any tickets at all, the Government might have to step in and pay for the cost of the tournament.

"The reality is, in no previous tournament has there ever been a situation where there hasn’t been an operating profit. It will cost Ireland the £120m sterling tournament fee."

World Rugby will announce the successful candidate in November.