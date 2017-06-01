Munster have confirmed that they have awarded five academy players with senior development contracts for next season.

Greencore Munster Academy players Stephen Fitzgerald, Dan Goggin, Bill Johnston, Conor Oliver and Brian Scott have all been rewarded with a boost to the senior ranks.

Fitzgerald, Scott and Goggin graduate after completing three years of the academy programme while Oliver and Johnston advance after completing two years.

Munster also confirmed the departure of two academy players although both will continue their careers in rugby.

Rory Burke will move to Nottingham Rugby, while Shannon's Greg O'Shea will continue his involvement with the Ireland 7s programme.