Jack McGrath says the Lions are eagerly looking ahead to getting their tour of New Zealand up and running, despite only having a couple of days to acclimatise before facing a Provincial XV.

Warren Gatland's squad finally arrived in Auckland this morning after a marathon journey, but McGrath believes the players touched down in good condition ahead of this weekend's opening fixture.

"It was a long old flight but we had a few stopovers so we're well refreshed and ready to go," said the Leinster and Ireland prop, who will be hoping for the opportunity to lay down an early marker in the battle for a Test jersey.

"We're all preparing as if we're going to be playing on Saturday," McGrath told RTÉ Sport. "Training's been going really well and I think most lads are just relieved to get here. Just bring on the games now. It's been a long time to wait for most guys so we just want to get going."

McGrath had a brief injury scare after hurting his arm in the Pro12 semi-final defeat by Scarlets last month and admitted his initial fears over his place on tour.

"Yeah. Until I got the scan I wasn't sure. It turned out to be okay. I just didn't take contact for a few days and it was absolutely fine after that."

The Lions party was greeted by a traditional Maori welcome and showed off their cohesion with a rendition of Welsh rugby hymn Calon Lan in response, evidence that team bonding is going well, according to McGrath.

"I've never been to New Zealand and we were told that would happen. I've never seen it live so it was pretty cool to see and we sang a song in retort to it," the loose-head prop said.

"On our own we probably can't sing but in a group we can. We had a bit of choir practice and it went really well and we pulled it off there.

"I think the camaraderie's there, we've been gelling for the past two weeks. Everyone's here for one goal so there's no issue with bonding. It's been really good."