Tommy O'Donnell has been ruled out of Ireland's tour to the USA and Japan due to an ankle injury, with Sean Reidy getting the call to link up with Joe Schmidt's panel.

Ulster back-row Reidy will now travel to the States next Monday ahead of the opening Test against the Eagles in New Jersey the following Saturday.

Schmidt then takes his squad to World Cup 2019 pool rivals Japan for two clashes in Shizuoka and Tokyo.

Earlier it was confirmed Rhys Ruddock will captain the tourists; he'll become the 105th player to lead his country and is relishing a return to Japan in particular.

"I was there with the U20s back in 2009 and we had about three weeks there and I loved it," he told Irish Rugby TV.

"It was an amazing place to go and play and I think to be able to tour this year now ahead of them hosting the World Cup as well, where rugby is going to be at the forefront of people's minds, is a pretty special time to be able to do it as well."

IRELAND SQUAD

Backs: Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Paddy Jackson, Kieran Marmion,Luke Marshall, Luke McGrath, Tiernan O'Halloran, Rory O'Loughlin, Garry Ringrose, Rory Scannell, Jacob Stockdale, Simon Zebo

Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Jack Conan, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Sean Reidy, Jack O'Donoghue, Andrew Porte, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddoc, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Devin Toner, James Tracy, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier

IRELAND SUMMER TOUR

USA v Ireland - Saturday, 10 June 10, Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, kick-off 5pm local time/10pm Irish time

Japan v Ireland - Saturday, 17 June, Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka, kick-off 2pm local time/6am Irish time

Japan v Ireland - Saturday, 24 June, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, kick-off 2.40pm local time/6.40am Irish time