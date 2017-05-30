Peter Malone has named his Ireland team to face Italy in their World Rugby Under 20 Championship opener on Wednesday, with uncapped duo Conor Dean and Diarmuid Barron set for a Georgian baptism of fire.

Leinster man Dean starts at out-half alongside Jonny Stewart, while Barron - a last-minute replacement for Tadgh McElroy who was removed from the panel last week after refusing an IRFU contract - goes in at hooker.

Jack Kelly has been named at full back, with Colm Hogan and Calvin Nash on the wings.

Gavin Mullin and Ciaran Frawley team up again to their central pairing positions. Up front, Barron will join Joey Conway and Charlie Conway in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Oisin Dowling named in the second row.

Marcus Rea, Paul Boyle and Gavin Coombes, in the back row, complete the pack.

Conor Dean

"We're looking forward to the game against Italy and starting the tournament," said Malone.

"Having played them a few months ago in the Six Nations, we know they are not a team to be underestimated, but the team are excited, focused and determined to make a good start."

Ireland squeezed past the Azzurri in the spring with a 27-26 win on the road. They follow up Wednesday's Pool B clash with a collision against Scotland - who they also edged out, 20-19, in the Six Nations - before a showdown against the All Blacks.

Ireland U20 (v Italy): Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University/ Munster), Gavin Mullin (UCD/ Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/ Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster), Conor Dean (St. Mary's/ Leinster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/ Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/ Munster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/ Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/ Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University/ Ulster), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/ Leinster) Captain, Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/ Munster)

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/ Leinster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/ Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD/ Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians/ Connacht), Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster), Angus Curtis (Queen's University/ Ulster), Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster)

FIXTURES

Ireland v Italy, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Wednesday, May 31, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Ireland v Scotland, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Sunday, June 4, 1pm local time/10am Irish time

Ireland v New Zealand, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Thursday, June 8, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time