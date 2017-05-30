Ireland's bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup finally reaches its climax on Thursday, with Brian O'Driscoll leading over 100 children towards World Rugby's HQ to deliver the country's submission.

Ireland is one of three nations currently in the running alongside France and South Africa, but are the only one to have not yet hosted the event.

An open-top bus will wind its way from the Aviva Stadium towards Pembroke Street, home of the World Rugby offices, with a choir and flags representing all the rugby-playing nations of the world.

Last March, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne aired his belief that Ireland was best placed to deliver a "tournament like no other".

"We believe the fact that Ireland has not previously hosted a Rugby World Cup is a positive dimension to our bid," Browne said.

"It would, if successful, inspire and encourage other rugby unions throughout the world with aspirations to bid in the future, just as we were inspired by New Zealand's success in hosting the tournament in 2011.

"Furthermore, Ireland, as a first time host, would enhance the true global nature of rugby in the eyes of the international commercial and sporting world and support the ambition of growing the game across the globe."

World Rugby will announce their decision in November.