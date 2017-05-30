Ulster have announced the signing of Springbok back row Jean Deysel on a two-year deal.

He arrives in Ulster after a three-month loan spell in Munster, whom he joined from the Sharks in Super Rugby.

The 32-year-old South African has been capped four times by his country

He made his Test debut against Italy in November that year and has played in a further three Tests, all of which came during the 2011 Tri-Nations Series.

Operations Director Bryn Cunningham was happy to secure the services of Deysel:

"I'm very pleased with this outcome as I think Jean will add real value to our squad both on and off the pitch. We had a sizeable list of potential targets, even at this late stage of the season, but we believed Jean would be the best fit because his attributes are exactly what we need moving forward. "He is one of the strongest ball carriers in South African rugby and he really relishes the physical side of the game. He is abrasive and confrontational, with the ball and without the ball, as we have witnessed first-hand for Munster.

He made six appearances for Munster in the final two months of the 2016-17 season, coming on as a replacement in the 46-22 defeat to Scarlets in Saturday's Guinness Pro12 final.