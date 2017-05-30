The Ireland U20s begin their World Championship mission in Georgia against Italy this Wednesday, but their preparation was thrown into chaos last week when hooker Tadgh McElroy was removed from the panel.

It's understood that McElroy, 19, turned down a place in the Connacht academy in favour of a potential switch to Saracens.

He was one of the stars of the U20s Six Nations campaign and his loss will be keenly felt, both presently and longer term.

McElroy been named in Ireland’s 28-man squad but was removed just before they flew out for the tournament.

The Against The Head panel discuss the impact his dramatic withdraw will have on Ireland and what it means for the player going forward.



