He’s come a long way in a short period of time but Tadhg Furlong is on the verge of another big step forward in his career.

The 24-year-old, "relatively young" for a prop, as he says himself, has risen through the ranks at Leinster, secured a starting berth on the Ireland team and could become a Lions Test player in next month's tour of New Zealand.

Furlong’s path to elite level rugby differs from most in that he comes from a GAA background, farming stock.

Now on the verge of a Lions cap, the New Ross man is quick to acknowledge those who helped him along the way.

"It’s something that motivates me a lot to play rugby," Furlong says.

"It’s where I come from, the people I represent, my family back home, the locality, that community, that parochial sense.

"That’s something that drives me on. Everyone’s different with what drives them on. It’s probably the thing that spurs me on.

"Of course you think of those people.

"They are the people that I played rugby with, who’ve supported me since I was five years of age.

"You’re always thinking of them, your country, your province as well. Without all those things falling in line for you and the support people give you I wouldn’t be here."

Having made his Leinster bow in 2013, an Ireland call-up arrived just before the World Cup in 2015. It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind for the young man.

'Big fella', 'Tadge', 'Tog', 'Tad' - Tadhg Furlong and his Lions team-mates are still at the getting-to-know you phase. #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/8DZjH2RSk0 — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) May 25, 2017

"You get little windows throughout the season to [reflect on] it," says the Wexford man, who has 16 Ireland caps.

"This year, more than any other, I probably got a lot more starts in the number 3 jersey.

"It builds up your confidence when that sort of trust is put on you.

"You can put minutes on minutes and be a better rugby player. You’re playing that bit more consistently; I’ve really enjoyed it.

"I’m still relatively young for a tighthead. I think my game has grown a massive amount within the last year."

He’s in Carton House this week and rooming with George Kruis, the England second row who claims Furlong has a "big boot".

The sense is that the Saracens man drew a good team -mate to bunk with.

"I’m the prop and he’s my lock, not the other way around," Furlong jokes.

"He’s been really good, I didn’t know really anything personal about Kruiso before camp.

"He’s a really good fellow, plenty of pillow talk so it’s been good."