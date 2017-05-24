Scarlets winger Steff Evans is free to face Munster in Saturday's Pro12 final after having the red card he was shown in last week's semi-final win at Leinster rescinded.

The Welshman was shown a red for this tip tackle on Garry Ringrose towards the end of the first half at the RDS.

However, the Pro12 disciplinary panel have ruled that the tackle only became dangerous "as a result of the intervention of Scarlets No 3 (Samson Lee).

"The Panel having directed itself under reference to the decision of the Appeal Committee in Ross Ford and Jonny Gray (RWC 2015) decided, by a majority, that this meant that the red card should be rescinded.The player is therefore free to play."

Evans had scored a try before being dismissed but his team-mates survived the second-half numerical disadvantage to seal a surprise 27-15 victory.