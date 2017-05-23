Nigel Owens has been appointed to referee Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 final between Munster and Scarlets at Lansdowne Road.

The 45-year-old Welshman is the most experienced referee in the tournament and this appointment will mark the fifth occasion that he has taken change of the final (6.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

It has been a landmark year for the official who made his 150th appearance in the competition on Judgement Day, while two weeks ago he refereed his sixth European Cup final.



Assistant Referee 1 will be David Wilkinson (IRFU) while running the opposite touchline will be Ian Davies (WRU).

Neil Paterson (SRU) will serve as Television Match Official.

Owens made his first appearance in the Celtic League when he took charge of Border Reivers v Connacht in August 2002.

Since then Owens has gone on to take charge of four finals in the Championship and six European Cup finals.

Following on from Alain Rolland, Owens became the second referee from the Pro12 to referee a World Cup final in 2015 when he oversaw New Zealand versus Australia at Twickenham.

Tune in to Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 for live coverage and commentary from the Guinness Pro12 final.