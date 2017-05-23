The Against the Head panel were in agreement that Munster must stick to the tactical blueprint that served them so well against Ospreys if they are to defeat Scarlets in Saturday's Guinness Pro12 final.

Rassie Erasmus’ side will look to cap what has been an emotional rollercoaster of a season with the province’s first piece of silverware in six years, and Donal Lenihan, Eddie O’Sullivan and Brent Pope offered their thoughts ahead of the decider at the Aviva Stadium (KO 6.15pm).

Former Ireland head coach O’Sullivan sees the ruck area as being crucial in the outcome of the match.

"I think Munster will go for the jugular and strangle them at source."

"You saw the damage the Scarlets can cause in a bit of space and loose play, they can just open you up," he told viewers.

"You saw last weekend the intensity Munster brought to the ruck. They will do the exact same to the Scarlets. If they don’t, there will be a price to pay for it."

Pope has been impressed by the Welsh region’s defensive structures, and says Munster need to stick to the same gameplan at the breakdown.

"The biggest development in their [Scarlets] game over the last few months has been their defence. They are as stingy as Munster."

"It would be foolish for Munster to change their gameplan."

"If you watched the way Scarlets beat Ospreys recently, they committed more numbers to rucks. Munster and Erasmus saw that and he flooded the rucks.

Despite losing head coach Anthony Foley last October, Lenihan doesn’t envisage the two-time European champions struggling to keep their emotions in check at the Aviva Stadium.

"They have dealt with so many emotional issues throughout the year," he said.

"Everything has been geared towards getting to this final. This is a hungry group of players. It’s six years since they won a trophy."

