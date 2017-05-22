Connacht's Quinn Roux has been added to the Ireland squad that will travel to the US and Japan for the June Summer Tour.

Roux made his debut for Ireland on the Summer Tour to South Africa last year, starting in the second test.

The 32-man squad will travel to New Jersey on 5 June ahead of their opening Test match against the USA Eagles before flying to Japan for two Tests against their hosts.

Elsewhere, Leinster confirmed that they have no major concerns over three members of the Ireland squad who picked up injuries in their weekend Pro12 semi-final defeat to Scarlets.

Garry Ringrose took a knock to his knee late in the game but is not of concern and will be assessed further by the Ireland medical team next week.

Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock were both withdrawn from the semi-final for head injury assessments and both with be assessed by the Ireland team after entering the return-to-play protocols.

Ireland squad

Backs: Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Paddy Jackson, Kieran Marmion,Luke Marshall, Luke McGrath, Tiernan O'Halloran, Rory O'Loughlin, Garry Ringrose, Rory Scannell, Jacob Stockdale, Simon Zebo

Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Jack Conan, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue, Andrew Porte, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddoc, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Devin Toner, James Tracy, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier

Tune in to Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio One for live coverage and commentary from the Guinness Pro12 final.