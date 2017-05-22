Munster are gearing up for Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 final against Scarlets with no further injury concerns following their comprehensive defeat over Ospreys.

After a slow start, the home side powered to victory and will face Welsh opposition for the second time in a week after Scarlets upset Leinster at the RDS.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus had further good news over players whose participation for Saturday’s final was in doubt.

James Cronin was a late withdrawal prior the game, while Keith Earls and Andrew Conway picked up respective knocks to the shin and shoulder.

However all three are set to train fully this week.

Earls was replaced by Ian Keatley with 10 minutes remaining against Ospreys, while Conway completed the full 80 minutes.

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that Munster will be in the home dressing room – for the first time – at the Aviva Stadium and will wear their alternate navy kit for the final.