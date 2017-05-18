Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie has rejected suggestions that shortening future tours could jeopardise the British and Irish Lions' very existence.

Ritchie will retire from his role at the RFU this summer after five years at the helm, but is keen to make further progress on the game's global calendar before then.

The 63-year-old remains wedded to his idea to cut future Lions tours from 10 to eight matches, thereby freeing up one week in rugby's crowded calendar.

A host of past and present Lions have called for the preservation of 10-match tours in future, but Ritchie insisted tinkering with the schedule poses no threat.

"I don't think it threatens the Lions' existence at all," said Ritchie.

"These things move on - there was a wonderful story I heard about them once touring for nine months. These things change and you have to move with it.

"None of us want to do anything that will not see the Lions go from strength to strength so I don't think it is detrimental.

"The Lions, as far as the southern hemisphere unions are concerned, the economics are hugely important to them.

"The last tour was genuinely a life-saver for Australian rugby. They keep the lion's share of the money. That's right, but going back to the 10 to eight bit, that had to be agreed with everyone and the key was to keep three Test matches.

"The Lions is a hugely important part of the calendar and we want to keep it that way."

The Lions have won just one Test series in New Zealand, in 1971, and face a punishing schedule against the back-to-back World Cup winners next month.

Warren Gatland's side will take on a New Zealand Provincial Barbarians outfit on June 3, just a week after the Guinness PRO12 and Aviva Premiership finals.

The Lions want further preparation time on future tours to boost their competitiveness, and Ritchie remains adamant shaving off two matches is the best course of action.

"If you took the first match out, instead of playing three or four days after arrival, then the first warm-up game is the following Wednesday, and that would be beneficial," said Ritchie.

"The second match that you would probably look at is in between the first and second Tests - there is a provincial game and do you really want that? I would think there's a strong argument that a reduction from 10 to eight in terms of the schedule is an improvement.

"I believe that the Lions board think that is perfectly reasonable.

"The area for discussion is how much preparation time there is before the tour, but it has been long established that the Premiership final is in the last weekend in May.

"Maybe that's a matter for some further discussion but I think the eight-game schedule is much better than the 10-game.

"Warren (Gatland) is perfectly entitled to his views but I think an eight-game schedule is better than a 10-game schedule. Six weeks to five is also a key part of it."