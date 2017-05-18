Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman believes that injuries to big Scarlets players gives Leinster a major advantage in their Pro12 semi-final, and revealed that he expects to see both Leinster and Munster win through to this season's final.

Welsh side Scarlets will be without skipper Ken Owens (ankle) and Jake Ball (shoulder) for their showdown with Leinster at the RDS.

Both players have played a major role in Scarlets’ fine recent form and Jackman believes that the Welsh side will be weakened by their absence.

Speaking to 2FM's Game On, the Grenoble head coach said: "It was a game I was a little bit worried about. It’s not that I don’t rate Leinster’s quality, it’s just that Scarlets were in such great form, they’re so dangerous from all areas of the field.

"I just think losing those two players, a British and Irish Lion in Ken Owens and Jake Ball will hurt.

"Their pack with those guys involved was getting parity with their back line and their general attack which was making them competitive.

"They’re two huge losses and I think that’s really going to put the game in Leinster’s favour. I think it makes them even hotter favourites than they were going into it earlier on in the week."

Leinster don’t have any such major injury concerns although a few eyebrows were raised by the fact that Sean O’Brien and Devin Toner were named among the replacements.

Jackman believes that Leinster can easily cope without those two big names in the starting XV given the strength of their squad.

"I’d have Sean in but I think they’re being cautious," he said. "With what’s ahead of him this summer they don’t want to take any risks.

"Devin in fairness hasn’t been great recently. He was poor enough over in Clermont and I think it’s a positive sign for Leinster that they can leave a player of his quality out.

"It gives Ross Molony and opportunity, he’s played a lot of games in the Pro12 and [Hayden] Triggs has been pretty impressive in what could be his second last game of rugby, he’ll be looking to finish on a high.

"I think Devin will react well to it, if he gets game time he’ll make an impression and it could ease him back in for the final if Leinster win."

Jackman believes that Leinster will win through to what will be an all-Ireland final as he tipped Munster to get the better of Ospreys in Saturday’s other semi-final.

He also expects that Munster will have too much quality for their Welsh opponents and that Ospreys will struggle to cope with Rassie Erasmus’ men.

"It’s be hard to back [Ospreys] given the way they’ve been over the last five or six weeks.

"Their defence, which traditionally has been a really strong part of their game, has looked pretty dodgy. Scarlets put 40 points on them which was a big surprise to me.

"Munster got the easier of the two games and by virtue of finishing first they deserve it."

