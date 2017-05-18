Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has recalled a number of his frontline players ahead of Friday night's Guinness Pro12 semi-final against Scarlets at the RDS.

There are three changes to the starting 15 that faced Ulster two weeks ago, as Lions tourists Jonathan Sexton and Robbie Henshaw return to the side and there's a big vote of confidence in Ross Molony as he comes in at second row with Devin Toner dropping to the bench.

Joey Carbery switches to full-back, with skipper Isa Nacewa returning to the left wing.

Cullen has plenty of options at his disposal within his matchday squad, with Cian Healy, the fit-again Sean O'Brien and Zane Kirchner joining Toner among the substitutes.

Lions hooker Ken Owens has been ruled out for the Scarlets due to an ankle injury.

Scotland flanker John Barclay will captain the visitors in the Welshman's absence. The Lions leave for their 10-game New Zealand tour on 29 May.

It is understood that Owens was injured during training with the Scarlets earlier this week and has already been assessed by the Lions.

The Lions, currently in Wales for a pre-tour training camp, are set to reassess him, probably ahead of next week's training get-together in Ireland.