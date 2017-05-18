Ulster Rugby have pulled the plug on the planned signing of South African forward Arno Botha over concerns about the player's injury history.

Blue Bulls back row Botha was due to sign a two-year deal with the province at the end of the Super Rugby season but picked up a knee injury last month and Ulster revealed that "a detailed medical assessment on the player" led to the move falling through.

The 25-year-old's career has been beset by injury, having torn ligaments in his knee when in action for the Springboks in 2013, in addition to serious pectoral and shoulder problems.

Ulster confirmed they will look to make an alternative signing to bolster their forward pack.

Operations director Bryn Cunningham said: "It's unfortunate for both Arno and Ulster Rugby that we've had to come to this decision as we were looking forward to welcoming him to Kingspan Stadium.

"However, we have acted with the best interests of team performance in mind.

"We have meticulous processes in place for all player recruitment and having commissioned an independent medical assessment in South Africa, it was recommended that the risk had increased following his most recent injury.

"This view was shared by our own medical team.

"Everyone associated with Ulster Rugby sincerely hopes that Arno will go on to have a long and successful career.

"Once this decision was reached, we compiled an extensive list of potential targets and we will announce a signing to bolster the forward pack in due course."