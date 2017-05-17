Peter Malone challenged his Ireland U20s to prove they can live with the best talent on the planet as he unveiled his panel for the World Rugby U20 Championships in Georgia.

Ireland went all the way to the final last year only to fall short against a superb England side in Manchester.

The English took the Grand Slam with a 14-10 defeat of their hosts at Donnybrook in March but that Six Nations campaign came with lots of positives for the Irish.

Despite losing some key players from the spring tournament to injury, Malone is confident the class of 2017 will seize the opportunity to show their quality.

Six new caps - U19s players Jordan Duggan, Angus Curtis, David McCarthy, Alan Tynan and Michael Sylvester as well as Leinster out-half Conor Dean, son of former Ireland and Lions No 10 Paul - make the plane.

"It's a great opportunity for them to go out and pit themselves against their peers from around the world," said Malone, who has taken the reins on an interim basis after Nigel Carolan's departure to Connacht.

"We've lost a number of players who were involved during the Six Nations through injury, so it's very unlucky for those guys not to be involved, but it gives other players the chance to wear the green jersey on the world stage."

Ireland share Pool B with Italy - who they face first - New Zealand and Scotland. The 28-man squad will be captained by Lansdowne's Paul Boyle.

The tournament takes place from the 31 May to 18 June, with Ireland playing their pool games in Kutaisi, before moving to Tbilisi for the knock-out stages.

"It's an exciting time for these players, as they will all be experiencing a World Championship for the first time," Malone added.

"We're in a really strong pool with Italy and Scotland who made us work really hard for wins during the Six Nations, and then New Zealand who will have a number of players back from last year's tournament so they will be a huge test for us."

IRELAND U-20 SQUAD

Forwards: Paul Boyle (Capt, Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Joey Conway (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St Mary's College RFC/Leinster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), John Foley (Shannon RFC/Munster), Ronan Kelleher (UCD RFC/Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Backs: Angus Curtis (Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor Dean (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC/Leinster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University FC/Munster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC/Leinster), David McCarthy (Garryowen FC/Munster), Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster), Jack Stafford (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jonathan Stewart (Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster)

FIXTURES (kick-offs Irish time)

Ireland v Italy, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Wednesday 31 May, 12.30pm

Ireland v Scotland, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Sunday 4 June, 10am

Ireland v New Zealand, Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Thursday 8 June, 12.30pm