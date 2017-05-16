CJ Stander says there's no excuse for fatigue when "there's something at the end of the rainbow to win" ahead of Munster's Pro12 play-off semi-final face-off with Ospreys this Saturday (6.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Rassie Erasmus' men finished top of the table to earn a crack at the Welsh outfit on home soil, and Stander is desperate to get the Thomond Park faithful rocking and move a step closer to winning senior silverware for the first time in his career.

The South African-born No 8 has had a terrific season for his province and Ireland, recognised by a call-up to Warren Gatland's Lions panel for the mission to New Zealand.

He has a huge summer on the horizon, but the 27-year-old's focus is solely on taking down the Ospreys and keeping alive Munster's hopes of ending a gruelling, emotional campaign with silver.

"If there’s something at the end of the rainbow to win, that’s what we want to go for," he told RTÉ Sport.

We want to get into a final and see if we can win the cup. There’s a lot on the line for us.

"It doesn’t matter how tired you are or how fatigued you are, you can rest up... make sure you’re ready for the weekend.

"You’re playing in a semi-final so you better be ready for it!

"We’d a few days off last week and the weekend so we’re well rested up, but mentally it’s tough.

"You need to challenge yourself. A lot of our players haven’t won a lot and want to win something. We want to get into a final and see if we can win the cup. There’s a lot on the line for us."

Ospreys finished 17 points behind Munster in fourth. The sides last met back in February, when Dave Kilcoyne's late try snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the visitors.

Stander is braced for a nerve-jangling evening, but is confident the home faithful can whip up a storm to carry their team over the line.

"We know what Ospreys bring to the table," Stander said. "They like to attack, and attack from anywhere. Your defence needs to be on par.

"If you give them the ball unnecessarily, they’re going to punish you.

"Thomond Park has always been a special place; it’s even more special when you get out there for a semi-final. We’re in a better place than we were last year.

"Last year we were playing for sixth place and scraping in. Hopefully we can give the fans something back and give Thomond Park something back.

"There are a lot of guys who want to write history, especially myself. I’ve never won anything in a senior team. We’ve got a chance now. We just need to go out and make sure we play the semi-final and go through because there’s nothing after this game if you don’t get through it."