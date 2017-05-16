Joe Schmidt has included a raft of new faces for the summer tour to the USA and Japan, but neither Jamie Heaslip or Rob Kearney have made the plane.

Heaslip and Kearney had been in the frame to travel despite recuperating from back and bicep/knee problems respectively.

They are currently on rehabilitation programmes after undergoing surgery and, despite hopes the experienced pair would be fit enough to play some part in the three Tests, they'll play no part.

Leinster hooker Sean Cronin, who missed the Six Nations with a bad hamstring injury, has been suffering with a neck problem this week and has not been named in the 31-man panel.

Schmidt has named eight uncapped players in the squad: four forwards (Connacht's Dave Heffernan, Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Leinster pair Andrew Porter and James Ryan) and four backs (Connacht scrum-half John Cooney, Leinster centre Rory O’Loughlin, Ulster full-back Jacob Stockdale and Munster centre Rory Scannell).

Ireland face the US Eagles at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday, 10 June.

The squad then flies to Japan for two Tests against their World Cup 2019 pool opponents Japan, at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday 17 June and the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo seven days later.

"With 11 players due to tour with the British and Irish Lions, plus a number of injuries to experienced internationals, the summer tour squad includes plenty of youth," said Schmidt.

"There is a real freshness to the group, including the coaching staff, so we're looking forward to what will be a very challenging summer tour."