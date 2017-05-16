Andrew Conway believes the power of Thomond Park can give Munster the push they need to drive past the Ospreys and into a Pro12 decider at the Aviva Stadium.

The Welsh side come to Limerick on Saturday evening (6.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1) for a mouthwatering play-off semi-final, though they’ll be prepared for an enormous challenge against the table-toppers.

No team has ever lost a Pro12 play-off with home advantage, and Munster – still stinging after their Champions Cup last-four defeat to eventual champions Saracens – are desperate to ensure they don't prove the sole blemish on that statistic this weekend.

Conway is taking nothing for granted, and urged the Munster faithful to sing their hearts out, adding that the energy they pour onto the field gives the players a crucial extra edge.

"It’s been unbelievable," he told RTÉ Sport.

"This weekend is a massive game because the more supporters we get out the better. It lifts us. It makes the difference.

"It makes it easier to get up off the ground when you’re tired. Playing at Thomond Park with the crowd and the noise and everything that comes with it is amazing.

"We’re planning for Ospreys and there’ll be not talk of anything other than Ospreys. It’s exciting. It could be the end of our season or it could a final week."

Munster have been given a welcome injury boost with Tyler Bleyendaal and Alex Wootton both returning to training after bicep and hamstring injuries respectively.

Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Robin Copeland (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (neck), Dave Foley (wrist), Sean McCarthy (knee), Mike Sherry (back), Dave O’Callaghan (knee) all remain out.