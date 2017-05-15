Leinster's Sean Cronin and Robbie Henshaw are both slight doubts for Friday's Guinness Pro12 semi-final against Scarlets at the RDS (7.45pm, live on RTÉ 2fm's Game On).

Cronin suffered a neck injury in the Champions Cup defeat to Clermont and is having ongoing treatment.

Henshaw, who is due to tour New Zealand with the Lions next month, picked up a rib injury in the same game.

Both will be assessed later this week.

Flanker Sean O'Brien, meanwhile, has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Clermont loss and will train fully this week.