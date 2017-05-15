Tyler Bleyendaal will return to full training this week and could make Munster's Guinness Pro12 play-off semi-final showdown against the Ospreys.

Rassie Erasmus's men finished top of the pile to earn home advantage and could set up a mouthwatering decider against Leinster if they can turn over the Welsh outfit at Thomond Park this Saturday (6.15pm), and Leinster get past Scarlets at the RDS the night before.

Bleyendaal suffered a bicep injury in the 50-14 hammering of Connacht last time out but the outhalf making good progress.

Wing Alex Wootton (pictured below) damaged his hamstring in the same game and he's also on the mend and he too should feature in training later this week.

Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Robin Copeland (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (neck), Dave Foley (wrist), Sean McCarthy (knee), Mike Sherry (back), Dave O’Callaghan (knee) all remain out.