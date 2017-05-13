The EPCR European Player of the Year will now receive an additional honour, the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy, as a special tribute to the late Munster coach.

Foley died suddenly aged 42 last October, his passing triggering an enormous outpouring of grief across the world of rugby.

The EPCR has now commissioned a special trophy to honour the two-time Heineken Cup winner's unique contribution to European rugby.

The award winner will be selected by a combination of public vote and a panel of experts, receiving the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy in addition to a medal and one million air miles from Turkish Airlines.

"This is a fitting way to honour Anthony's memory. He was a great player and a great leader as well as a galvanising force in Munster's European odyssey," said EPCR chairman Simon Halliday.

"I would like to thank the Foley family and Munster Rugby for allowing us create this trophy for now and for the future."

Five nominees remain in contention for the prized accolade: Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje (both Saracens), Camille Lopez (ASM Clermont Auvergne), Garry Ringrose (Leinster) and CJ Stander (Munster).

Foley made 86 European Cup appearances for his province, played in three finals and famously captained the side to their first final victory in 2006.

He remains Munster's top try scorer in Europe with 23. He also played 62 times for Ireland, captaining his country on three occasions, before moving into coaching and eventually taking over as Munster's head coach in 2014.