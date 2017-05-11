Rugby legend Ronan O'Gara is to receive the freedom of his home city at a special ceremony in Cork's City Hall this afternoon.

The award is the highest civic honour that can be bestowed by Cork City Council on a person who has distinguished themselves - a custom dating to the 14th century.

O'Gara's family, including his wife Jessica and their five children, will be among the hundreds expected to attend this afternoon's special ceremony during which he will be presented with a specially commissioned silver casket and scroll.

Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Des Cahill, who proposed that the former Pres, Cork Con, Munster and Ireland player receive the award, said it is fitting that the city honour O'Gara in this way for his immense contribution to rugby at all levels over the past 25 years.

O'Gara is still the leading scorer in the Heineken Cup with 1,365 points during his 16-year career with Munster and has been capped 128 times for Ireland.

Among others who have been "deemed worthy to have their name enrolled on the List of the Freemen of Cork City" are US Presidents John F Kennedy and Woodrow Wilson, former British Prime Minister John Major, former taoiseach Jack Lynch, actor Niall Toibín and sports people including Sonia O'Sullivan, Roy Keane and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín.

Six flags representing all the teams he played for during his career will fly outside City Hall during the ceremony.

Cork soprano Cara O'Sullivan - long associated with Munster - is to provide a musical tribute.

A panel discussion chaired by former Ireland and Lions captain Donal Lenihan will take place after the ceremony has concluded.

The ceremony is to be streamed live on www.corkcity.ie/tv from 3pm