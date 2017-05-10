Munster and Ireland's Conor Murray was voted the Zurich Players' Player of the Year for 2017 by his fellow players at the 15th annual awards ceremony in Dublin tonight.

Murray, who was recently called up to Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions squad, has become integral for both club and country and is widely acknowledged as one of the best scrum-halves in the world.

Murray, outstanding as Ireland claimed their first ever victory over the All Blacks in Chicago, continued his fine form into the Six Nations, while he also played a starring role with Munster.

The 28-year-old saw off Munster team-mate CJ Stander and the Leinster pair of Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong for the award, with the latter claiming the The Irish Times Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose was named as the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year after cementing his place in the Irish midfield and impressing for Leinster.

On receiving his award Murray commented: "It has been an incredible season and one that I have thoroughly enjoyed.

"We have had our challenges and some sad days along the way, but to have both Munster and Ireland performing at the highest level has been very satisfying.

"Being recognised in this way by my peers is special – I just hope that I can continue to do my job in the important games that are to come."

Joining Ireland’s heroes in the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame was former Leicester and Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy.

Connacht’s Ronan Loughney, a member of the Rugby Players Ireland Executive Board, was awarded the Vodafone Medal for Excellence, which rewards on-field effort combined with off-field commitment to the game.

The Zurich Contribution to Irish Society, was presented to both Hannah Tyrrell and Jake Heenan in recognition of their work in their respective communities.

The BNY Mellon Women’s XVs Player of the Year as voted by members of the Ireland squad was presented to Lindsay Peat for several outstanding performances in what is a momentous year for the women’s game in Ireland.

For the second year in a row, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe claimed the Mason Alexander Women’s 7s Player of the Year.

While both the men and women just fell short in their respective Six Nations campaigns, there were several moments throughout the season that will always be remembered fondly. However, members of the public determined that Ireland’s victory over the All Blacks was the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Rugby Moment of the Year via Twitter.

The award was collected by Donnacha Ryan who played a significant role in the Soldier Field win.