Connacht’s Bundee Aki has had his appeal against a three-week suspension for misconduct rejected and will miss the province’s Champions Cup play-off semi-final against Gloucester or Northampton the weekend after next.

The player was suspended by a disciplinary panel on 27 April for misconduct relating to his behaviour to and remarks directed toward referee Ian Davies during and immediately after the Guinness Pro12 fixture between Connacht and Leinster on 15 April.

The appeal committee was satisfied that the disciplinary committee had not been in error in the approach it employed in determining the appropriate sanction for the admitted misconduct offence.

The appeal committee was also satisfied that a three-week (period of suspension was proportionate in the circumstances.

The Connacht centre can return to play on Monday, 22 May, meaning that he would be free to contest the Champions Cup play-off final, should Connacht advance from the semi-finals.