Connacht have announced that former Queensland Reds and Edinburgh defence coach Peter Wilkins will join Kieran Keane's team next season.

Englishman Wilkins, who has spent the past two seasons at Edinburgh, will come on board in June to work alongside Keane, forwards coach Jimmy Duffy and former Academy manager and Ireland U20 coach Nigel Carolan.

Edinburgh missed out on the Pro12 play-offs and Champions Cup play-offs after finishing ninth this season, 13 points behind eighth placed Connacht.

They had the seventh-meanest defence in the league, conceding 491 points.

Wilkins said: "I'm really pleased to be joining Connacht Rugby and excited about the opportunity to become a part of an organisation I have enormous respect for.

"I have visited the Sportsground as an opposition coach and have always been struck, not just by the skill set and commitment of the Connacht players on the field, but also by the passion and rugby values of the Connacht supporters and wider community.

"I'm well aware of Kieran's qualities from my time in the southern hemisphere, and am really looking forward to working closely with him, as well as Jimmy, Nigel and the other members of the organisation.

"I look forward to contributing to further success for Connacht Rugby and the province as a whole."

The #AgainstTheHead panel discuss Connacht's problems this year as they target redemption in the Champions Cup play-offs pic.twitter.com/fG79wU0yHN — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) May 8, 201

Wilkins began his coaching career in England with the RFU before moving to Australia, where he progressed within the Queensland Reds from Regional Rugby Manager to Defence Coach.

During his time in Brisbane he was also Head Coach of Queensland A and Defence Coach of Queensland Country.

In the summer of 2015, he returned with his family to the UK to take up the Defence Coach role at Edinburgh.

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane added: "We're delighted to be welcoming Peter to Connacht Rugby ahead of the new season.

"We are excited about what he will be able to bring to a new coaching team and look forward to his arrival at the start of pre-season."