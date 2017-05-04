Newport Gwent Dragons forward Ed Jackson has described the moment a barbecue party with friends led to a devastating spinal injury.

Jackson, who joined the Dragons two years ago and had impressed this season until a shoulder problem in February led to a spell on the sidelines, dived into the shallow end of a swimming pool.

The 28-year-old released a post on social media, with a picture of him in his hospital bed recovering from neck surgery.

"On the 8 April at a family friends BBQ I dived into the shallow end of a swimming pool," he wrote.

"After hitting my head on the bottom I realised I couldn't swim to the surface because I'd lost movement in my legs and power in my arms.

"My dad (a retired GP) and friend Daffyd immediately knew something was wrong, pulled me to the surface and stabilised me in the pool until the ambulance came.

"I was transferred to Southmead Hospital with a fracture dislocation at the C6/7 joint. After a number of MRI scans and X-Rays the Drs decided to operate at 2am to stabilise my neck as pressure was being put on my spinal cord.

"In surgery they removed my shattered disc, relocated my vertebrae and fixed it in place with a metal plate.

"I woke up in ICU, luckily completely coherent, however no feeling below my neck other than limited movement in my right arm.

"You never think this s**t is ever going to happen to you, but it did, now I've got to deal with it. This is my road to recovery."